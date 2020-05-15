Pandemic cancels 110th Annie Malone Parade, organizers hope a virtual event helps offset financial loss

The parade is the second oldest African American parade in the country, and the largest fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center

ST. LOUIS — For 110 years, the Annie Malone May Day Parade been a St. Louis tradition.

But, this year you won't see any floats rolling or marching bands stepping through the streets of downtown.

The second oldest African American parade in the country, and the largest fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is such a disappointment for us. We look forward to bringing the community together and celebrate," Sara Lahman, the CEO of the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center said.

But the show will still go on, just in a different way.

"We knew we had to do something," Koran Bolden said.

Bolden, a St. Louis native and a national motivational speaker, and his partner, Vanessa Townsend, heard about the canceled parade and immediately stepped in.

"A group of strangers came together. The community came together in no time on a Sunday," Bolden said.

Bolden and Townsend organized a week-long virtual relief effort to raise money for the Annie Malone Children's Home located on the city's north side. Their grass-roots, on-line telethon is on Facebook and Instagram and so far the caring duo has collected almost $30,000 for the agency that has given to kids in crisis for more than a century.

"We are stronger together, so even in tough times we have to learn that two are better than one and so let's get together and give what we can whether it's $5 or $50. All of the proceeds collected will go toward Annie Malone," Vanessa Townsend said.

"If you say you're for this community and the community says it wants to raise money for this center, let's get behind what the community wants. We're doing really well, but we need corporations to give to the cause because so far, not one corporation has chipped in, but I'm sure that will change and we will raise more than our goal of $50,000 for the Annie Malone Children and Family Center," Bolden said.

On Sunday, Bolden and Townsend will continue their virtual community relief effort at the Annie Malone Children and Family Center which is located on Annie Malone Drive near Kennerly Avenue.

Organizers say the event will also be much like an online party including a live disc jockey, all kinds of music and more activities.

If you'd like to make a donations just go to www.anniemalone.com/parade.