Distillery owners rejoice after $14,000 fee for making hand sanitizer during pandemic waved

ST. LOUIS — During the pandemic, booze stopped flowing at some distilleries and many owners decided to take a shot at creating hand sanitizer.

Over in Columbia, Illinois, Stumpy's pumped out 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

St. Louis Distillery in St. Charles also pitched in to help out.

"They would forego the usual application process that a distillery would have to do to make hand sanitizer because there was this need," co-owner Bill Schroer said. "We produced about 1,200 gallons of hand sanitizer and probably 1,000 of that went to first responders and nursing homes."

But it was a sobering moment a few days ago when the FDA hit distilleries with a fine.

"We kind of got this alarming and sudden notice that we're going to have to pay $14,000 in February," Owner of Stumpy's, Adam Stumpf, told 5 On Your Side.

USA TODAY reports that under the CARES Act passed in March, there was a non-prescription drug policy that made distilleries that produced hand sanitizer "over-the-counter drug monograph facilities."

Under the CARES Act, those facilities were required to pay fees under the monograph drug user fee program.

Those fees were due on February 11, 2021.

But the Department of Health and Human Services stepped in saying it will not require distilleries that stepped up to pay thousands of dollars in surprise fees.

BREAKING: @HHSGov Acts Swiftly to Protect Small Businesses from Arbitrary Fees



Statement from Brian Harrison, HHS Chief of Staff



“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so. (1/2) — HHS Office of Public Affairs (@SpoxHHS) December 31, 2020

"It's huge," Stumpf said of the good news. "It's nice to resume back to business. We were actually trying to figure out how we're going to pay for it."

Stumpf said his spirits are up. He's thankful fees are waived, but he's also feeling grateful to have helped hundreds.

"Everybody was kind of in the mindset of we're in this together. So it was a really, really challenging time, but definitely rewarding for sure," he said.

The owner of Still 630, David Weglarz, also reacted to the news: