ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed there are 15 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, an increase of five from Monday.

The latest update included a new case in St. Louis County and another case in Greene County, both of which now have four cases. The state said two of the new positive tests were processed in commercial laboratories, and those tests have not been included in the state's count of tests processed in their own lab.

There are four cases in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis city, four in Greene County, two in Cass County, one in Henry County, one in Jackson County, one in Boone County and one in Cole County.

A total of 266 tests have been processed by the state, with 253 of the tests coming back negative, the state said.

St. Louis County said the newest case is a person between the ages of 60 and 70. The county is still investigating if the case is travel-related or from community spread.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. reached more than 6,200 cases, according to Johns Hopkins. The CDC said New York and Washington state have the most cases, each with between 500 and 1,000.

More than 196,000 people around the world have been sickened by the virus and more than 7,900 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

