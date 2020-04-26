15th resident at St. Charles senior living facility dies from COVID-19

Frontier Health & Rehabilitation accounts for 15 of St. Charles County's 31 COVID-19 deaths

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Another resident at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles died from COVID-19, the St. Charles County Public Health Department reported Sunday.

According to a press release from the health department, the resident was a man in his 80. The county also reported the death of another man in his 80, but that man was not a Frontier resident.

The two deaths brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in St. Charles County to 31. Fifteen of the deaths have been Frontier residents.

Last Sunday, Frontier said 63 residents and 12 employees tested positive, including 12 deaths. The St. Charles County health department reported new deaths at Frontier on Thursday and Friday, and the death on Sunday brought the total to 15.

Frontier is not the only senior facility in St. Charles or the St. Louis area to experience an outbreak.

The Boulevard Senior Living in St. Charles announced on April 21 that three residents and two employees tested positive.

Sixty-two residents and 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Festus Manor Care Center in Jefferson County, the county's health department said on April 20.

Employees and family members have spoken about the conditions at some facilities in the area. Last week, nursing home employees protested calling for an increase in personal protective equipment while on the job.