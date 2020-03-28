ST. LOUIS — Two City of St. Louis employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of St. Louis made the announcement in a news release on Saturday evening.

The City of St. Louis said it is prohibited from releasing any information on the health status of one of its employees or releasing any information that could identify these employees due to federal privacy laws.

Due to evidence of community spread of COVID-19, other city employees are under self-quarantine and are being monitored accordingly based on CDC protocols.

These two cases now bring the total number of cases in the City of St. Louis to 102 with 172 others being monitored for the virus.

