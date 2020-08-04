ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two more employees at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation tested positive Wednesday, St. Charles County and the facility announced in a news release.

A total of 10 employees and 42 residents have tested positive, and five residents have died.

Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, Director of the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, said staff members at the facility have worked closely with the department.

“Administration at Frontier has been very cooperative and I feel confident that they are doing everything they can to stop the spread of this disease in their facility,” he said.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the facility said they were testing residents who may have been exposed, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Other senior facilities in the area also have had COVID-19 cases, but Frontier has the largest number in one facility in our area.

Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington, Missouri, reported 34 positive cases of COVID-19, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.

On April 8, St. Charles County reported 283 cases and 10 deaths

