2 St. Louis County police employees test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more employees within the St. Louis County Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Monday.
One of the employees is a professional staff member assigned to the operational support division and the other is a patrol officer. In total, 30 police department employees have tested positive for the virus.
The department said it does not know how these two employees contracted COVID-19. Any potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been cleaned.
Of the 30 employees who have contracted the virus since March 28, 27 of them have recovered and returned to work, the department said.