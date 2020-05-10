2 St. Louis County police employees test positive for COVID-19

Thirty police department employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, but most have returned to work

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more employees within the St. Louis County Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Monday.

One of the employees is a professional staff member assigned to the operational support division and the other is a patrol officer. In total, 30 police department employees have tested positive for the virus.

The department said it does not know how these two employees contracted COVID-19. Any potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been cleaned.