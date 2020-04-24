22 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Missouri prison

There are no other known cases of COVID-19 in other Missouri state prisons, a spokesperson said

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The coronavirus is spreading at a Missouri prison, with 22 inmates testing positive.

According to a press release from Missouri’s Department of Corrections, 19 more inmates in a quarantined housing wing at Southeast Correctional Center have tested positive for the virus. Earlier this week, three of the wing’s residents tested positive.

The Department of Corrections said it took proactive measures to gather vital data, contain the virus, and protect the SECC population by testing 146 people — all 64 housing wing residents and 82 staff members. None of the staff members tested positive.

A spokesperson said aggressive quarantine strategies are an established component of the department’s viral containment plan. The affected housing wing has been quarantined since April 15, when the first resident with COVID-19 symptoms was tested and relocated to an isolation unit.

While the wing is in quarantine, residents of the other three wings of the housing unit have been screened, with temperature checks. All offenders with COVID-19 symptoms and their cell mates are relocated and housed in separate cells in an isolation unit pending test results.

The press release stated that three staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Those members as well as staff that they had close contact with have been in quarantine at home.

To minimize exposure, the Missouri Department of Corrections said it has followed all safety protocols and has instituted operational changes in all facilities:

The department has implemented strict sanitation schedules at every facility, with ample access to cleaning supplies, and has designated a point person at each facility to enforce sanitizing guidelines and to ensure the availability of soap and sanitizer.

The department has suspended visiting, volunteer and reentry partner programs, and regular offender transfers among facilities, except in extenuating circumstances.

All staff are screened, with temperature checks, before entering a facility.

Corizon Health provides around-the-clock on-site medical care at every prison, and medical staff have been trained in COVID-19 preparation and response.

Isolation cells, wings and units have been designated inside prisons. Offenders with symptoms of COVID-19, the flu or other communicable diseases are isolated from other offenders.

COVID-19 testing is available at every prison. Offenders with COVID-19 symptoms are tested in accordance with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines.

COVID-19-enhanced pandemic protocols have been implemented at every prison.

The department will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves. Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, MODOC said it will post public updates here.