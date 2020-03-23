ST. LOUIS — The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Missouri as testing continues to ramp up. Missouri health officials are now reporting more than 180 cases across the state.

According to the most recent update on the state's website, there are 183 cases across the state, including 69 in St. Louis County, 15 in St. Louis and four in St. Charles County. In a news conference Monday afternoon, St. Louis leaders said they have 20 cases, including one death. St. Charles County is also reporting six cases, two more than the state's total for that county.

The state's list said there are six cases with locations listed as TBD, and it is not known if those cases are in St. Charles County or St. Louis.

The age breakdowns for the cases listed on the state's website are as follows:

Under 20 — 3

20-29 — 46

30-39 — 22

40-49 — 18

50-59 — 39

60-69 — 30

70+ — 25

This story will be updated with new St. Louis County numbers when they become available from the county health department.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gave an update on the coronavirus response in the state Monday afternoon. You can watch his Facebook live stream by clicking play in the video below.

Gov. Parson announced the capitol building and state office buildings will close to the public beginning Tuesday, March 24 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Government workers will continue working, but it will be from their homes instead of in the office. Essential personnel have been identified and they will be the only people allowed in government buildings beginning Tuesday.

During his Monday afternoon updated, Gov. Parson also announced he has signed an executive order suspending local regulations that ban restaurants from selling unprepared food.

"We hope this will not only assist restaurants financially during this time and avoid unnecessary waste, but also help meet the increased demand for food across the state," Gov. Parson said.

The governor assured Missourians the empty grocery store shelves are due to increased demand, not a lack of supply.

"Our food supply remains strong," he said. "Our farmers, ranchers, processors, manufacturers and grocery stores are working hard to keep the shelves restocked."

As for getting much-needed personal personal protective equipment to hospitals across the state, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said a new shipment went out to Monday afternoon.

The state is working to get millions of PPE items, including gowns, masks, shields, goggles and gloves. Last week, more than 500,000 items were shipped to 147 hospitals and EMS agencies across the state.

