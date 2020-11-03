ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Five people tested for coronavirus in St. Charles County all came back negative, the county said Wednesday.

According to a message from county spokeswoman Mary Enger, five people being monitored for coronavirus in the county were tested. On Wednesday, all five of those tests came back negative.

According to the website the county created to track coronavirus in St. Charles County, all five of the people being monitored were travel-related cases.

On Monday, Enger announced four people were being tested.

Enger said two of the people — a 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman — had traveled to Mexico. On Monday, they were being held in isolation at a hospital outside of St. Charles County. A 55-year-old woman was in self-quarantine after traveling to Washington state. A 40-year-old man was self-quarantined after coming home from a trip to Germany.

St. Charles County did not provide information on the fifth person that was tested.

If you think you have coronavirus, do not go to a healthcare facility without making sure they know you are coming.

If you have questions, you can call Missouri's 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.

