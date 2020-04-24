50,000 bottles of water donated to health care workers, first responders and government officials in St. Louis area

All over the area, people and businesses are stepping up to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus got another helping hand on Thursday.

Grey Eagle Distributors and Essentia brand water teamed up to donate more than 50,000 bottles of water to health care workers, first responders and government officials in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Here's how they distributed the water:

4,368 bottles - St. Louis County Fire/EMS

2,184 bottles - St. Louis City Fire/EMS

2,184 bottles - St. Louis City mayor

2,184 bottles - St. Louis county executive

10,920 bottles - SSM Health

28,392 bottles - BJC HealthCare

“Grey Eagle is honored to partner with Essentia to help support the individuals working on the frontlines to take care of our community,” David Stokes, CEO of Grey Eagle Distributors said. “We are passionate about helping our community as we combat this national pandemic.”