50th COVID-19 case reported at St. Louis County jail since Oct. 2

Nine of the 50 people who tested positives are still in isolation, two of whom are exhibiting symptoms

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One new COVID-19 case was identified at St. Louis County’s Buzz Westfall Justice Center, bringing the total number of positives since Oct. 2 to 50.

The St. Louis County Health Department said all of the nearly 900 residents at the facility have been tested. Nine of the 50 people who tested positives are still in isolation, two of whom are exhibiting symptoms.

The remaining 41 residents who tested positive are no longer infections and have returned to the general population, the health department said.

“The protocols we put in place early have helped us keep the number of cases low and we are cautiously optimistic about the current state of COVID-19 prevalence at the facility among our residents and staff,” Valerie Nelson, chief operating officer of corrections medicine for the Department of Public Health, said in a press release.

On Oct. 2, an incarcerated patient who had previously tested negative had a routine screening where the patient tested positive. The patient was transferred to the facility's COVID-19 unit.

Before that case, the St. Louis County Department of Health had "detected no evidence of transmission of the virus within the facility." All previous cases were traced to transmission before the person entered the facility.