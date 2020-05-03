SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a fifth person in Illinois has tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19.

The 5th person is a man in his 20s who flew into Chicago O'Hare Airport this month after traveling to Italy.

He got the virus while he was in Italy and is currently hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago in isolation, according to a press release.

“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the press release. “The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”

Two of Illinois’ previous cases have both recovered, according to the press release.

Public health officials are continuing to monitor people throughout the state who have a history of travel to an affected area or who have had close contact with a confirmed case.

