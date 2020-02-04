ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department shared a blog post from one of its former police chiefs.

Gil Kleinknecht was a kid during World War II and he’s now living through the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there are several differences and similarities he’s experienced between the stress of WWII and COVID-19.

“It was September 1943, in the middle of WW2, when I entered the 1st grade in a blue-collar neighborhood not far from the Canadian border. One of first things I remember in school (book learning) was how to respond to an enemy air raid warning,” Kleinknecht wrote.

He said there were ‘spotters’ all along the northern U.S. border all the time – looking for enemy airplanes and bombers.

“If one was spotted during school hours, we were instructed to hide under our wooden desks until the “all clear” was given. If at home, hide inside the house, turn off the lights, or have the black curtains closed to stoplight the enemy could use it to navigate to their target,” Kleinknecht wrote.

He said one night, an air raid warden came to his house and yelled at his mom for letting some light out through one of their curtains.

“Seventy-seven years have passed and now we have a new enemy, COVID-19, one that cannot be seen or heard flying overhead. It is silent and could be hiding anywhere,” he wrote.

He said we receive warnings and directives about stay-at-home orders and to wash our hands. Schools are closed, but education continues through online courses.

“Air raid wardens are gone along with the “black outs,” wooden desks, and ration books. Food, gas, and clothing appear for now to be plentiful, but there was a run on items like toilet paper. During WW2 the fighting occurred on some foreign land, a place that 99% of us had never traveled. Today, the crisis is here at home, at work, or attending sporting events,” he wrote.

Click here to read the full post

