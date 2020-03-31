ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An 83-year-old woman became the third person in St. Charles County to die from COVID-19, the county health department said Tuesday.

No other information about the woman was provided.

The county health department also announced the county had a total of 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county health department is monitoring 421 people and 405 others have already cleared the county's monitoring.

In Missouri, more than 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19.