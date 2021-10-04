A shot for Doris: 5 On Your Side answers a viewer's call for help getting vaccinated

“I urge other people to go and get it, for safety’s sake."

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The easiest way to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine is online — but what if getting online is the tricky part?

That was the case for Doris Fox, an 80-something-year-old viewer who reached out to 5 On Your Side looking for a shot — so we decided to find her one.

“I just wanted to get out. I was getting cabin fever and I was getting a little anxious,” Fox told 5 On Your Side.

She says she watches the news regularly but still was not quite sure how to navigate her way through the internet and to a vaccine appointment. We know her situation isn't unique and highlights the technology barrier that often prevents people from getting the vaccine.

She says family got her preregistered on some sites a while ago, but she wasn't sure where, or if anyone had gotten back to her since she’s “not great with email.” That's why in this case, we needed to schedule an appointment directly — not get on another list.

Over the next couple of days, we searched online in the morning and a few times throughout the day. That’s a key strategy vaccinators recommend if you are looking to schedule an appointment; so is looking into different ZIP codes.

After a few tries, we scored a Johnson & Johnson shot at a CVS in north county. The pharmacy chain distributes vaccines based on what’s made available by the federal government; if you are getting a two-dose shot, the site allows you to schedule both at once.

After driving to Fox’s home near Oakville and across St. Louis County to Florissant, she was able to get her vaccine.

“I urge other people to go and get it, for safety’s sake,” Fox said.

While we wish we could help everyone get their shot, the best bet isn’t to call 5 On Your Side, but a vaccinator site directly. Many have phone numbers to call and schedule a shot, no computer needed.

CVS: 1-800-SHOP-CVS (1-800-746-7287)

MISSOURI VACCINE HOTLINE: 877-435-8411, OPTION 1

ILLINOIS VACCINE CALL CENTER: 833-621-1284

MERCY HOSPITAL: 833-364-6777