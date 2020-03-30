A timeline of coronavirus in Missouri: Deaths double in 10 days

It took Missouri 23 days to get to 1,000 cases. One week later, the numbers have more than doubled.

ST. LOUIS — On March 7, Governor Mike Parson announced the state's first case of COVID-19.

The young woman had recently returned from studying abroad in Italy, one of the hotspots of the disease at the time. In the days since then, the United States has surpassed Italy, China and every other country in the world in total coronavirus cases as the numbers ramped up quickly.

In the last two weeks, Missouri's cases have shown a similar upward trend, and on March 30, the state surpassed 1,000 cases. One week later, it now has more than 2,800.

In this story, we will show a timeline of how the cases have increased, and continue to track cases as the numbers go up in the days ahead.

Daily update:

April 23 — 6450 cases, 248 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another increase of fewer than 200 new cases again Thursday.

The department reported 6,321 cases and 218 deaths, an increase of 184 cases and 10 deaths from the numbers reported Wednesday.

This week, the number of cases increased by:

150 on Sunday

140 on Monday

134 on Tuesday

196 on Wednesday

The numbers reported by the department did not include 29 deaths and more than 100 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,450 cases and 247 deaths in Missouri.

The chart below will be updated nightly at 10 p.m.

March 7-11 — 1 case

On March 7, Gov. Parson announced the state's first case.

She was tested at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on March 6, a few days after returning to the United States from Italy.

The St. Louis County woman's case was considered a "presumptive positive" at the time because the state's laboratory was not yet able to confirm a case on its own. The CDC has since given the state's laboratory permission to confirm cases.

In the days after the first case, the family of the patient was given a warning to remain in their home, Bayer closed its campus due to coronavirus concerns and St. Charles County put four people in quarantine all before the state announced its second case.

March 11 would be the last day the state did not have a new case. It was also the day the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

March 12 — 2 cases

It was five days later when the state announced its second "presumptive positive" case.

That same day, St. Louis and St. Louis County banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The change effectively canceled parades, sporting events and concerts.

March 13 — 3 cases

On the morning of Friday, March 13, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed an executive order banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

Hours later, Page confirmed the second case in the county. It was the third case in the state.

March 14 — 5 cases

On March 14, Mercy opened a drive-thru testing facility, the first in the area. They tested 52 people in eight hours.

At that time, Missouri had just five cases. The only two in the St. Louis area were the two in St. Louis County.

March 15 — 6 cases

Leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County made joint orders limiting gatherings to 50 people. The orders came a day after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms.

March 16 — 8 cases

On Monday, St. Louis County announced its third case, and St. Louis announced its first.

March 17 — 15 cases

St. Louis area leaders furthered restricted social interactions, announcing bars and restaurants would have to stop dine-in services starting Friday, March 20.

March 18 — 24 cases, 1 death

The first COVID-19 death in Missouri was a patient in Boone County.

St. Charles County announced its first COVID-19 case, the fifth case in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis announced its second case. The city said the person continued to go to work despite having coronavirus symptoms, and sources told 5 On Your Side the patient was a medical professional at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Later in the day, Washington University confirmed that the second city case was one of two Wash U doctors to test positive. The second was from St. Louis County.

The new cases brought the total in the St. Louis area to eight.

St. Louis and St. Louis County also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

March 19 — 31 cases, 1 death

St. Louis and St. Louis County both saw jumps in COVID-19 cases.

In St. Louis County, three cases were in the same small community, a Creve Coeur preschool.

March 20 — 73 cases, 3 deaths

The first death of a person in the St. Louis area was Judy Wilson-Griffin. Wilson-Griffin worked at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Health confirmed.

Earlier in the day, a Boone County woman in her 80s became the second person in the state to die from COVID-19.

March 21 — 89 cases, 3 deaths

St. Louis and St. Louis County each issued stay-at-home orders, asking people to stay in their homes with a few exceptions.

That same day, St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County all saw increases in their case counts.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said there was now evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

March 22 — 138 cases, 3 cases

St. Louis County's case count more than doubled in one day, jumping to 55 cases as the testing started ramping up.

St. Francois County also reported its first case.

March 23 — 211 cases, 6 deaths

St. Louis County's numbers continued to jump, bringing its total to 90.

In St. Charles County, a man in his 70s was the first person in the county to die from COVID-19.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced the first three COVID-19 cases in the county just hours after issuing a stay-at-home order for residents.

This also was the day new testing guidelines went into effect in Missouri. Doctors no longer needed to connect a patient to a known coronavirus patient before allowing them to get tested.

March 24 — 270 cases, 8 deaths

Three residents at a Greene County assisted-living center died from COVID-19. One of the deaths was announced late on March 23. The other two deaths were announced on March 24.

March 25 — 370 cases, 8 deaths

For the first time, Missouri's coronavirus cases increased by 100 people in a single day. St. Louis County also hit triple-digits for the first time, with exactly 100 cases.

Gov. Parson also requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government.

March 26 — 512 cases, 9 deaths

For the second day in a row, Missouri's numbers increased by more than 100 cases.

St. Louis County saw its second COVID-19 death, a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions.

March 27 — 693 cases, 10 deaths

Missouri saw another record single-day increase. The state's count showed 670 cases, but later in the day, the St. Louis health department announced 23 new cases.

The increase in cases also included a second death in St. Charles County.

March 28 — 849 cases, 11 deaths

It was the fourth day in a row of 100-plus case increases in Missouri. St. Louis broke into triple-digits, reporting 102 cases.

A St. Louis County police officer was among the new cases in St. Louis County, which had 313 cases.

March 29 — 917 cases, 12 deaths

For the first time since Tuesday, Missouri's coronavirus cases increased by fewer than 100 Sunday.

The new death was a Democratic Party leader in Henry County. He was the only person in the county with a confirmed case of coronavirus in the count. His death was confirmed by state Chairwoman Jean Peters Baker.

March 30 — 1,104 cases, 13 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri surpassed 1,000 Monday, and St. Louis County accounts for 33% of them.

In the new numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state had 1,031 cases. Increases in local counties later in the night brought the total to 1,100.

The increase also included another death, this one in Lafayette County.

St. Louis County's numbers increased to 366, the most of any county by a wide margin. The numbers released by the state for St. Louis were lower than the 150 cases the city reported a few hours after the state's numbers were published. The numbers in multiple other local counties were also higher.

During his daily coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Mike Parson said he does not plan to implement a statewide stay-at-home order.

"It’s difficult to make a blanket policy for the state of Missouri," Parson said Monday. "It’s going to come down to individual responsibilities."

March 31 — 1,421 cases, 15 deaths

Missouri has more than 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local health departments confirmed.

According to the new numbers published on the department's website, the state has 1,327 cases, but updates from St. Louis, St. Charles County and other local health departments pushed that number to 1,421 Tuesday night.

St. Louis County has 492 of the state's cases, an increase of 126 from the number reported Monday St. Louis County had 366 confirmed cases.

The city of St. Louis reported 195 cases Tuesday evening, a 45 case increase from Monday.

The increase in deaths included an 83-year-old St. Charles County woman, the third person in the county to die from COVID-19.

April 1 — 1686 cases, 22 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Missouri and the St. Louis area.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state now has 1,581 cases and 18 deaths. However, the state’s count for multiple parts of the St. Louis area is still lower than what local health departments are reporting.

As of 7:15, there were 1,686 confirmed cases in Missouri and 22 deaths.

The new deaths included the fourth and fifth in St. Louis County, and another death in St. Charles County. Greene County has the most deaths in the state with six.

Two senior living facilities in the St. Louis area reported increases in cases.

April 2 — 1,923 cases, 26 deaths

Missouri's coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly, passing 1,900 cases a few days after reaching 1,000 cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 1,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, local numbers in St. Louis, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and Franklin County were all higher than the state's numbers. Those additional cases brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,923 Thursday evening.

The state reported 19 deaths, but a death announced in Jefferson County and deaths announced in St. Charles County and St. Louis County brought the total to 26 statewide.

April 3 — 2,152 cases, 31 deaths

Missouri’s coronavirus cases topped 2,000 on April 3.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 2,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 279 more than on Thursday.

The state report included 19 deaths, which was unchanged from Thursday.

However, the state’s report on Friday included three deaths in St. Louis County. Earlier Friday, the county confirmed its seventh death from the coronavirus. The state also is reporting three deaths in St. Charles County, but that county’s health department confirmed six deaths Thursday night. And Jefferson County confirmed its first death COVID-19 death on Thursday, but it’s not included in the state’s count.

April 4 — 2,349 cases, 37 deaths

Missouri now has more than 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of April 4.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 2,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 178 more than on Friday.

The state report included 24 deaths, which is five more than on Friday but was missing 13 local deaths.

April 5 — 2,463 cases, 45 deaths

Missouri now has more than 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than half of the cases residing in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missouri has 2,367 cases in their Sunday afternoon update, but the counts for St. Louis and St. Charles County were lower than what the local health departments reported earlier, bringing the total to more than 2,400 cases.

The state numbers said 34 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, but the count is missing 11 deaths in the St. Louis area.

April 6 — 2,867 cases, 51 deaths

After a small jump on Sunday, Missouri saw a significant increase in cases Monday.

St. Louis County surpassed 1,000 cases, and Missouri has more than 2,800 cases as the numbers in Missouri continue to increase.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has 2,722 cases and 39 deaths, but local numbers reported later in the day brought the totals to more than 2,800 cases.

The number of deaths does not include a death in St. Louis and Ste. Genevieve counties, two deaths in both St. Charles and Jefferson counties and six deaths in St. Louis, which means there have been 51 deaths in the state.

The largest increases in the state were in our area:

St. Louis - 440 total(82 new cases, 23% increase)

St. Louis County - 1,033 total(150 new cases, 17% increase)

St. Charles County - 237 total(56 new cases, 31% increase)

These large increases are likely due in part to the small numbers from Sunday.

April 7 — 3,183 cases, 73 deaths

More than 3,100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Missouri.

According to numbers provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 3,037 confirmed cases and 53 deaths. Those numbers did not include 20 deaths and more than 100 cases that were reported by local health departments throughout the day.

St. Louis County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly doubling the county's death toll of 24. It was the biggest single-day jump in deaths for any county in our area.

St. Charles County also had two new deaths, both of whom were residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. Five residents at Frontier have now died from COVID-19.

April 8 — 3421 cases, 79 deaths

Missouri has more than 3,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and St. Louis County accounts for 1,302 of them.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Wednesday, 3,327 people have tested positive and 58 people have died. The number of deaths reported by the state still does not include 20 deaths in the St. Louis area. They also don't include nearly 100 cases reported by local health departments.

Health department officials in Franklin County reported another COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in the St. Louis area. Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington, Missouri, accounts for more than half of Franklin County's 62 cases.

April 9 — 3668 cases, 89 deaths

Missouri has more than 3,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and reported information based on race for the first time.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Thursday, 3,539 people have tested positive and 77 people have died. Those numbers don't include 12 deaths and more than 100 cases in the St. Louis area.

The state is now reporting cases by race. According to the state data, white people account for 33% of cases and 47% of deaths, black people account for 25% of cases and 18% of deaths. According to state data, 36% of the cases and 31% of the deaths are of unknown race.

All 13 of the COVID-19 patients to die in St. Louis were black.

April 10 — 3897 cases, 101 deaths

Missouri neared 3,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 3,799 people have tested positive and 96 people have died from the virus. However, those numbers don’t include several cases already confirmed by county health departments in the St. Louis area, which brought the total in Missouri to 3,897 cases and 101 deaths.

The St. Louis area accounts for 2,686 of the confirmed cases and 70 of the deaths.

Four new deaths were reported by the St. Louis Health Department, bringing the total to 17 deaths in the city.

April 11 — 4115 cases, 114 deaths

More than 4,000 people in Missouri have now tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 4,024 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 109 have died. That's up from 3,897 positive cases on Friday and 101 deaths with the St. Louis area county numbers factored in.

St. Louis County reported nine new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 42. Earlier in the week, the county reported 10 deaths in a single day.

April 12 — 4,244 cases, 116 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 140 new coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, the smallest increase this week.

On Sunday, the department reported 4,160 total coronavirus cases and 110, an increase of 136 cases and just one new death. Those totals do not include some additional cases and deaths reported by the St. Charles County and St. Louis health departments, bringing the totals to 4,244 cases and 116 deaths.

April 13 — 4,502 cases, 133 deaths

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,388 cases and 114 deaths, an increase of 228 cases and four deaths from the previous numbers. Those numbers do not include more than 100 cases and more than a dozen deaths reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis area accounts for more than two-thirds of the total cases in the state, and for 97 of the state's 133 deaths. St. Louis County, St. Louis and St. Charles County are the top three counties in terms of cases and deaths in the state.

April 14 — 4,752 cases, 147 deaths

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 cases and 133 deaths, an increase of 298 cases and 19 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include nine deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 4,752 cases and 147 deaths in Missouri.

A Central West End nursing home became the latest senior facility to announce COVID-19 cases.

April 15 — 4,967 cases, 162 deaths

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,895 cases and 147 deaths, an increase of 209 cases and 14 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 12 deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 4,967 cases and 162 deaths in Missouri.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will start looking at plans to reopen the state. He will make a statement on the statewide stay-at-home order on Thursday. The order is set to expire on April 24.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county is working on a re-entry plan that would start April 25 if the governor does not extend the stay at home order.

The plan would allow the opening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April 25.

April 16 — 5,201 cases, 169 deaths

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,111 cases and 152 deaths, an increase of 216 cases and 5 deaths from the numbers reported Wednesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 16 deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,201 cases and 169 deaths in Missouri.

St. Louis county surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases and has 66 deaths.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended the statewide stay-at-home order to May 3.

April 17 — 5,393 cases, 182 deaths

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,283 coronavirus cases and 165 deaths.

However, the numbers reported by the department do not include 17 deaths and 110 cases in the St. Louis area, which brings the totals to 5,393 cases and 182 deaths.

April 18 — 5,558 cases, 192 deaths

More than 5,500 Missouri residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state announced Saturday.

On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 5,517 coronavirus cases and 175 deaths.

Those numbers did not include 41 cases and 17 deaths.

April 19 — 5,759 cases, 193 deaths

On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,667 cases and 176 deaths, an increase of 150 cases and 1 death from the numbers reported Saturday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 17 deaths and about 60 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,759 cases and 193 deaths in Missouri.

The St. Louis Area accounts for 3,986 cases and 143 deaths. St. Louis County has more cases(2,235) and deaths(81) than any other county in the state.

April 20 — 5,887 cases, 209 deaths

The department reported 5,807 cases and 177 deaths, an increase of 140 cases and one death from the numbers reported Sunday. It comes a day after the state reported 150 new cases and one new death.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 32 deaths and about 70 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,887 cases and 209 deaths in Missouri.

St. Louis reported 10 new deaths, the highest single-day increase in the city to date.

St. Louis and St. Louis County alone combine for 3,171 cases(54% of the state’s cases) and 122 deaths(58% of the state’s deaths) despite having a combined population of about 1.29 million(about 21% of the state’s population according to the most recent data from the US Census).

April 21 — 6,040 cases, 224 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another small increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The department reported 5,941 cases and 189 deaths, an increase of 134 cases and 12 deaths from the numbers reported Monday. It comes a day after the state reported 140 new cases Monday and 150 new cases on Sunday.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 32 deaths and about 40 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,040 cases and 224 deaths in Missouri.

Franklin County reported a total of 105 cases and 10 deaths Tuesday, but announced that businesses like bowling alleys and movie theaters would be allowed to reopen Friday, more than a week before Missouri's stay-at-home order is set to end.

April 22 — 6,225 cases, 236 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the largest increase in cases so far this week on Wednesday.

The department reported 6,137 cases and 208 deaths, an increase of 196 cases and 19 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. This week, the number of cases increased by 150 on Sunday, 140 cases on Monday and 134 cases on Tuesday.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 28 deaths and about 90 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,225 cases and 236 deaths in Missouri.

On Wednesday, Gov. Parson announced that almost all businesses in the state will be able to reopen on May 4.

"People will be able to go back to work," he said. "There will be some guidelines we’ll have with that, but majority will be open.”