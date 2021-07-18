Parents react to American Academy of Pediatrics mask guidance for schools

“You only know how careful you’re being, and your close family friends are being, so you still have to worry about how others are acting,” said one parent

ST. LOUIS — As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to drive up case numbers across the country, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidance that could impact your child when they head back to school.

Fans pouring into Busch Stadium Monday night for the Cardinals game against the Cubs had more than baseball on their mind.

“We want to know if we’re going to go back to normal,” said Teresa Geringer.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get out of COVID,” said Ayden Ervin.

You can still catch a game mask-free.

“We almost didn’t come,” added Geringer.

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced its guidance Monday afternoon, saying kids need to wear a mask once they head back to school regardless of their vaccination status.

“I’m fine with that,” said Geringer. “Totally just to keep safe and stop the spread.”

Citing the importance of in-person learning, AAP is stressing the importance of vaccinations of kids over the age of 12.

“As long as it’s dimming the chance, I think it’s fine to get vaccines,” said Ervin.

While many of the people 5 On Your Side spoke with say it was easy to get on board with the latest AAP guidance, they admit it’s hard to keep up with the ever-changing recommendations.

“You only know how careful you’re being, and your close family friends are being, so you still have to worry about how others are acting,” said Geringer.

“I just want to get out of COVID,” said Ervin. "I think it’s the best option for it.”

Another interesting note from the latest guidance is that while flu vaccines aren’t typically required in schools, the AAP is encouraging all students and staff members to get one prior to the start of the school year.