ST. LOUIS — We've heard about the lack of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses working to save coronavirus patients.

Now, we're learning some Missouri healthcare workers are worried they're without a voice.

"It's basically a gag order. They're being muzzled from being able to talk to the media,” said Heidi Lucas, the state director for the Missouri Nurses Association.



Lucas said in the last week and a half, a dozen nurses have complained their employers threatened to fire them if they shared publicly what they're witnessing on the job.

"And some hospitals are telling folks they cannot post to their social media either. Their personal social media,” she said. "It's mind-blowing."

RELATED: Wash U doctor sleeping in a camper to protect her family from coronavirus

Lucas said hospital systems don't want to cause panic, but she argues if people hear directly from the nurses on the front line, they'll take it more seriously.

"COVID-19 patients, near the end, they're drowning. They're drowning from the fluid in their lungs,” she said.

5 On Your Side checked with BJC, Mercy and SSM. They sent a joint statement saying a ban on speaking out is not happening in their hospitals. They ask their employees to share media requests with managers, save social media for when they're off the clock, and make sure anything they post follows patient privacy laws.

RELATED: SLU conducting study for possible COVID-19 treatment

"I think people really need an idea of what it's like out there,” Lucas said.

And no one's closer to it than the people saving lives.

BJC, Mercy, SSM statement:

“We do share with our staff the importance of HIPAA compliance on social media and ask they share any media requests with their managers. They are not permitted to use social media while on shift providing patient care.”

Catie Sheehan, Hospital Sisters Health System Vice President of Advocacy and Communications:

“Employees of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) are not banned from speaking to the media or from posting on social media. But employees are required to always protect our patients’ privacy; no patient information can be released without proper consent. We take patient privacy laws very seriously, and any colleague who wishes to speak to the media needs to get approval from leaders in order to be sure they are doing so in a compliant manner. We put limits on social media use during work hours so that it never interferes with the important jobs our colleagues perform in healthcare.”

Latest coronavirus headlines: