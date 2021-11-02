African Americans with dementia have three times the risk of getting COVID-19

Whites with dementia have twice the risk of getting COVID-19. People with dementia are also more likely to be hospitalized and die if they get COVID-19.

ST. LOUIS — Startling new evidence shows how having dementia increases your risk of getting COVID-19. And the risk is even greater for people of color living with dementia.

A study published by the Alzheimer's Association found African Americans who have a dementia diagnosis are three times as likely to contract COVID-19 compared to whites.

Whites living with dementia run twice the normal risk of getting COVID-19.

The study, published in the journal "Alzheimer's and Dementia," found people with dementia were also at higher risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Researchers looked at millions of medical records in this country, and even adjusted for the usual risk factors already facing older adults with dementia: living in a nursing home, being obese, or having heart disease or diabetes.

Still, they concluded that particular vulnerabilities unique to those living with dementia put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and doing poorly after diagnosis.

"It's linked somehow to the vascular system," says Sarah Lovegreen, programs vice president of the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter.

"We also know people living with dementia, from a behavioral standpoint, when it comes to being able to wear masks, wash hands, keep that personal hygiene up, they're going to need more prompting to be compliant with those preventive behaviors to preventing COVID-19. But I think there's something additional going on than just that piece," Lovegreen said.

Since the start of the pandemic, medical experts have known older people have particular vulnerabilities connected to COVID-19. But this is the first published, credible data showing a clear connection between a dementia diagnosis and increased risk of getting COVID-19.

The finding is particularly important for the African American community. It reinforces prior evidence that people of color have been disproportionately harmed during the pandemic.