ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Health is requiring all first responders to wear full personal protective equipment when they respond to medical calls for people with flu-like symptoms or respiratory issues, according to a press release.

The personal protective equipment "acts as a barrier to a variety of potential hazards and includes gloves, masks, gowns and eye protection," the release said.

The new mandate is being released as a precautionary measure in order to keep first responders healthy, the release said.

