9 Alton firefighters test positive for COVID-19

ALTON, Ill. — Nine firefighters with the Alton Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, and multiple others have been quarantined as a precaution, according to a press release.
Of the nine positive cases, two firefighters have made a full recovery and have returned to work. Seven firefighters with the department are actively fighting the virus and two others are currently quarantined as a precaution.
“I have talked to every firefighter daily, and all six are continuing to make improvements. I would expect each of them will be able to return to full duty soon,” said deputy fire chief Brad Sweetman.
The fire department said the city has been working closely with the Madison County Health Department to “ensure the safety of all its workers throughout this pandemic.”
“I am encouraged by the recovery of the two firefighters and the continued improvement of the other seven, but have to urge the public to remain vigilant in their personal safety measures,” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker.
