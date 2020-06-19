Ameren Illinois expands relief program for customers impacted by COVID-19

The program will offer flexible payment options and direct bill payment assistance to customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ameren Illinois is expanding relief measures to customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ameren Illinois COVID-19 Hardship Recovery Program will offer flexible payment options and direct bill payment assistance to customers struggling to pay their bill, according to a press release.

The program comes as members of the Illinois General Assembly map out the state’s “energy future” and look to stimulate economic recovery.

“Ameren Illinois customers from all walks of life are facing unprecedented economic hardship and we're fortunate to be in a position to support them,” said Richard Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. "I was glad to see that the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), the Attorney General's office, and other consumer groups also recognize the benefits of performance-based ratemaking and advocated alongside us for this vital COVID-19 assistance.”

Some key provisions in the program include:

External Funding

LIHEAP – Energy assistance from the State of Illinois for households with incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. Click here for details.

Warm Neighbors Cool Friends – Customers not eligible for LIHEAP may qualify for a grant from this non-profit organization. Eligibility is based on household size and 30-days household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. Click here for more information.

Ameren Illinois' Fresh Start Program

Bill Payment Assistance – Ameren Illinois will allocate up to $8 million to help qualified residential customers to pay down an existing account balance. Award amounts will be determined by income, household size, and amount owed, with a maximum of $700 applied to a customer's account. Program will be available in July.

Extended Payment Agreements – Customers who still have a balance remaining after all applicable energy assistance has been applied can establish an extended payment schedule. Repayment terms may be extended up to 24 months. Call 800.755.5000 for details.

Service Reconnections – Services for residential customers whose power was disconnected for non-payment up to one year prior to June 18, 2020, can request to have service reconnected at the same location. No reconnection fees will be required. Call 800.755.5000.

Click here for more information on the relief program.