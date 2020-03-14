COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ameren Illinois announced it will be suspending service disconnections and forgiving late payment fees through at least May 1 due to COVID-19.

In a press release, the company said this in response to the economic hardships that customers may be experiencing due to the virus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic may result in lost income for some of our customers, particularly the most vulnerable. We want all of our customers to have peace of mind that they will have energy service as we navigate through this unprecedented situation," said Richard J. Mark, Ameren Illinois president.

Customers who need assistance with paying their bill should contact Ameren Illinois’ customer care team by clicking here.

Ameren Missouri also announced it will be suspending service disconnections and forgiving late payment fees. Customers who are having difficulty paying their bill can contact Ameren Missouri’s customer care team by clicking here.

