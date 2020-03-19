ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri is donating $1 million in energy assistance funds to its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The electric utility teamed up with United Way of Greater St. Louis to donate $500,000 in income relief energy assistance funds for customers who have been laid off or had their hours cut due to the coronavirus.

It donated another $500,000 to Heat Up St. Louis' Energy Outreach Program.

The new Ameren Missouri Coronavirus Income Relief Program offers $250 to the accounts of affected customers who don't usually qualify for energy assistance. Customers can apply for the relief assistance if their job has been impacted by the coronavirus and they meet qualifications based on household size and income. To apply, click here.

You can receive funds from Heat Up St. Louis if you are elderly, have a physical disability, are a low-to-moderate income family or are delinquent in your Ameren bills. To apply, call 314-241-0001 or 314-657-1599, or click here.

Ameren Missouri and Illinois recently announced they would be suspending service shutoffs and forgiving late payment fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Income Relief Program is new and unique because we recognize that families throughout Missouri are being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic," said Vice President of Customer Experience Tara Oglesby in a press release. "As a provider of a critical service, we want to assure customers that we will continue providing safe, reliable power, and also offer additional help to those financially affected by these extraordinary circumstances."

For more information on Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois energy assistance, click here.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: List of restaurants in the St. Louis area offering curbside pickup

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: List of major school districts closed in the St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Potosi church to host Sunday service at Starlite Drive-In

RELATED: Grace Meat + Three makes big sacrifices to help employees stay on the job