Resident at senior living facility in St. Peters tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A resident at a senior living facility in St. Peters has tested positive for COVID-19.

Americare said the resident has been placed in isolation in their room and is being checked every two hours for symptoms. Staff working with the resident will be in full personal protective equipment including a gown, mask, face shield and gloves.

The facility said the resident is asymptomatic and is doing well.

At the facility’s Chestnut Glen and Terraces community, an employee’s live-in relative has tested positive for the virus. That employee is being tested and is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home.

Due to these two situations, the facility has placed all residents across the campuses on in-room quarantine and has implemented contact isolation protocols, according to a press release.

All residents have been getting daily wellness checks since March 13 and will now be checked every four hours for symptoms.

The facility also said all residents and employees at its Spencer Place (where the resident tested positive) and Chestnut Glen will be tested for the virus.

One of the memory care assisted living buildings on the Chestnut Glen campus is being converted into a special COVID-19 care until starting Tuesday.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facilities. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions,” said Patricia Cokingtin, Senior Vice President of Americare. “As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities until the virus has been eradicated.”

For more information on how Americare is addressing the virus, click here.