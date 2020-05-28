Ameristar Casino to reopen June 1 with safety changes

In just a few days, you can place your bets. Ameristar Casino is St. Charles is reopening to the public June 1, with a plan to lower the odds of anyone getting sick.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — In just a few days, you can place your bets. Ameristar Casino in St. Charles is reopening to the public on June 1, with a plan to lower the odds of anyone getting sick.

Capacity limits, social distancing and a mask requirement for staff and recommendation for customers are all in line with many other businesses.

But there are some new rules unique to the gambling industry. According to the website of Ameristar parent company, Boyd Gaming, the way some games are played will change.

The number of players at each table will be limited, and all cards will be dealt face-up, with only the dealer allowed to touch them.

We talked to an Ameristar regular who usually visits a few times a month.

"You miss the camaraderie of playing poker," he said. "Half the fun of playing poker is the social aspect of it, mixed in with a little gambling and a little competition."

He expects the changes to alter the social aspect of the game and wonders how practical the new rules are.

"Wearing a mask and playing poker, it's similar to sitting on an airplane and flying. Yeah, you have on a mask but you're still pretty close," he said.

The following is a list from Boyd Gaming on changes to expect:

Hotels

Extra towels are being provided, and hotel rooms will not be cleaned daily to limit contact. Extra amenities and room cleaning are available upon request.

There is frequent cleaning and disinfection of service spaces, counters, keys, porte cocheres, sidewalks, drop off/pick-up waiting areas, wheelchairs, scooters, baggage doors, bell carts, luggage carts, elevators, and vending machines.

Deep cleaning and disinfection of guest rooms is performed after check out, with extra attention to walls, bathrooms, desks, counters, TVs, remotes, chairs, phones, thermostats, cabinets & hardware, windows, mirrors, frames, lights, light switches, closets, and hangers. A full list of sanitized surfaces will be available in-room upon checking in.

Restaurants & Bars

Restaurant and bar seating has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Tables and chairs are being cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Single-use condiments and napkins are being used at all dining locations. Additionally, menus, check presenters, pens, etc are all single-use or are being disinfected after each use.

There are frequent disinfections of kitchens, bar tops, service stations, and server trays.

Sports Book

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, every other betting station will be open.

Seating will be arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

There is frequent cleaning and disinfection of counters, chairs, and stations.

Single-use pencils will be provided for guest use.

Gaming