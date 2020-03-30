ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Andy Cohen shared that he’s feeling better after having the coronavirus.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, Cohen said, “Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to Radio Andy this morning and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin Watch What Happens Live! at home tonight. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

On March 20, the TV host revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was already in self-quarantine prior to testing positive for the coronavirus.

