ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch announced it will start making bottles of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will use its supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing need across the U.S.

Below is the message Anheuser-Busch shared on Twitter,

“We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees - this time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.”

Several other distilleries in the St. Louis area are using their ingredients to help make hand sanitizer, including Switchgrass Spirits.

Even though Switchgrass Spirits has been is business for about a month, production came to a screeching halt.

"We just stopped making whiskey and started making hand sanitizer," Nick Colombo said.

READ MORE: Generous Spirit: Local distilleries using their ingredients to help make hand sanitizer

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

RELATED: 'After weeks of reporting on COVID-19, it's now become very personal' | Mike Bush shares that his daughter is being tested for coronavirus

RELATED: Member of Webster University tests positive for COVID-19