Animal owners having hard time finding Ivermectin

"The horse industry has been hit especially hard," says one veterinarian

WILDWOOD, Mo. — The CDC and FDA have both advised against using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Despite the warnings, people are continuing to buy the anti-parasite medication. Feed stores and veterinarians have been bombarded with people seeking the drug, even the doses that are meant for livestock.

"The horse industry has been hit the worst with this," explains Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital owner and provider Dr. Stuart Robson, "People have been purchasing ivermectin and using it on themselves, which is kind of crazy."

There are multiple forms of Ivermectin. For human use, a pill or topical form is prescribed by doctors. Ivermectin is used to treat infections caused by roundworms, threadworms, and other parasites. The anti-parasite medication is not an approved treatment for COVID-19. For animals, ivermectin is typically a paste and has higher concentrations than the human dosage.

Dr. Robson says the recent influx of people trying to treat COVID-19 at home with animal ivermectin is affecting the supply. If livestock owners find themselves unable to order ivermectin, Dr. Robson says other wormers can be good alternatives. "Moxidectrin, what is in Quest or Quest Plus is more effective, in my opinion, than ivermectin," he adds.

Just because the calendar flipping to fall shows owners it's worming season, Dr. Robson says that isn't always necessarily the case. He recommends collecting a stool sample before worming. Testing can provide owners with detailed reports on what worms their animals have and then use the corresponding anti-parasite medicine.