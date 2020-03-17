ST. LOUIS — Around the world, the coronavirus is forcing parents, students, teachers, politicians and everyone in between to change the way they move through life.

Those changes have not escaped the 5 On Your Side newsroom.

Anchor and journalist Anne Allred received a life-saving kidney transplant three years ago. Since then, she has had to take immunosuppression drugs to keep her transplanted kidney working.

Because of that, she falls into the immunosuppressed category that you have likely heard about from the CDC or any number of our stories about the virus.

After consulting with her doctors, she made the decision to work from home to keep herself safe.

"My doctors did tell me over the weekend to take a couple weeks and stay at home and avoid those public places until I know more about what’s going on," she said during the 10 p.m. newscast. "And, of course, I’m obeying those orders."

So, for the next few weeks, you won't be seeing her face quite as much, but she is still hard at work making sure we bring you the answers to questions you might have about this pandemic.

Anne will be blogging about her experience working from home, so you can keep up with her right here.

If you have any questions for her or us, send us a text to 314-444-5125. And as always, we will have the most up to date coronavirus information on our app or on our website, ksdk.com/coronavirus.

