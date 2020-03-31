I was on my daily walk when my phone vibrated in my pocket.

It was a text from my mom.

When I unlocked the phone, the text was a single word.

“NEGATIVE.”

Anne Allred

Some of you know, my mom was tested for coronavirus at the Mercy drive-thru clinic Friday.

Seventy-two hours later, we had an answer.

READ MORE: 'What if she got gravely ill?' | Anne Allred shares personal story about coronavirus concerns in her family

Her symptoms started 11 days ago on March 19. She had been in the hospital with her husband earlier that week.

I figured she was exposed to plenty of germs while caring for him.

She had a headache, sore throat, fever and then the infamous chest tightness and pain settled in.

She’s had a lung-rattling cough for days.

She still has it. She’s also still fatigued. The good news is her symptoms are not getting worse.

I pray the test was right and this is some type of very aggressive upper respiratory virus.

I can’t thank you all enough for your kind words, prayers and messages asking how she is doing. It means more than you know.

Glad I could update you with some positive news! Stay strong! I hope everyone is surviving the stay-at-home order and virtual school.

Read more of Anne's blog posts below: