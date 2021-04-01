Dr. Fauci to speak virtually at Washington University

The lecture will discuss the current pandemic as well as the pandemic's "impact on the fields of public health and infectious diseases."

ST. LOUIS — One of the most visible faces of the United States' fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be sharing his expertise with students and others at the Washington University School of Medicine.

WashU announced Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will give the Gerland Medoff Visiting Professor virtual lecture on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The title of the session is "Insights into the COVID-19 Pandemic", and will be streamed live on YouTube from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning for anyone to watch.

Fauci will be joined by WashU's Dr. Vicky Fraser — the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine — and Dr. William Powderly — co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases.

The lecture will discuss the current pandemic as well as the pandemic's "impact on the fields of public health and infectious diseases."

You can watch the lecture live by clicking here on Thursday morning. A recording of the lecture will be available within 24 hours on the WashU Department of Medicine website.