What it looks like riding to the top of the Arch now | PHOTOS

Plexiglas barriers, plastic coverings and assigned windows are a few of the changes visitors can expect now when they ride a tram to the top of the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — The trams are moving up and down the Gateway Arch for the first time since last spring, but the view at the top is looking a little different these days.

The National Park Service reopened the tram rides Tuesday after putting in several changes. The park service said the changes were necessary in order to get visitors back into the trams and up to the top safely.

“We will start with very limited availability to assess operations and make any additional modifications so that we can continue increasing the number of people who can go to the top of the Arch each day as we enter into Phase II of reopening the park,” Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Mike Ward said in a news release earlier this week announcing the reopening of the tram rides.

Photos: Gateway Arch undergoes changes due to COVID-19 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Changes to the Arch tram ride experience in the coronavirus era start before visitors even step foot in the monument. Tickets must now be bought online or over the phone – no more walking up to the ticket counter inside.

Stickers are now placed on the floor helping groups space out 6 feet from each other while they wait to board a tram. Anyone who is riding alone will get their own car to the top.

Once inside the observation area, visitors can no longer wander from one spot to another. Groups are assigned windows to take in the views looking east and west. Each observation window has plastic coverings on them for easier cleaning and Plexiglas barriers between each one.

The trams on both legs of the Arch used to take visitors up and down. But now, one side will exclusively bring people up and the other side will take people down to help with traffic flow in the tight space at the top.

Visitors also are limited to 10 minutes in the observation deck area.

NPS said its limiting capacity and enforcing mask mandates for all guests ages 9 and up. Those with preexisting conditions who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons are exempt.