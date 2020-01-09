Arch resumes tram rides to the top — with some changes

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch National Park is entering into Phase II of its reopening plan on Tuesday.
The highlight of Phase II will be that limited access to “Tram Rides to the Top” of the Arch will open to the public starting at 10 a.m.
Guests should visit the Gateway Arch website or call 877-982-1410 to make a reservation.
“We are excited to reopen more of the key experiences of Gateway Arch National Park in a safe, responsible and efficient manner,” said Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Mike Ward. “The Tram Ride to the Top is a unique experience most of our visitors are looking for, but while we are still responding to the coronavirus pandemic, it has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety. We will start with very limited availability to assess operations and make any additional modifications so that we can continue increasing the number of people who can go to the top of the Arch each day as we enter into Phase II of reopening the park.”
For the health and safety of guests, the park has made these modifications to the tram rides:
- Face coverings are required for all tram riders ages 9 and up.
- Disposable face coverings can be purchased for $1 at The Arch Store.
- Guests with preexisting health conditions who are unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.
- Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family/group.
- Solo visitors will be assigned their own tram car and windows.
- Time limit in Arch observation deck (no more than 10 minutes).
- One tram will transport visitors to the top, while the other tram will transport visitors to the ground level.
Capacity is limited inside the museum and facility to help maintain social distancing. To enter the Arch Visitor Center, the National Park Service is temporarily requiring a free timed-entry ticket.
Tickets for the tram rides are required and must be purchased online or by phone. For anyone needing assistance in making a reservation, call 877-982-1410.