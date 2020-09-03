ST. LOUIS — If you attended Catholic mass over the weekend, you might have noticed a couple of changes in tradition due to concerns over coronavirus.

Archbishop Robert Carlson sent a letter to all priests and deacons in the Archdiocese of St. Louis to help prevent the spread of disease. The letter recommended that parishioners exchange the sign of the peace without the customary handshake and to stay home if they are ill.

The Archbishop also encouraged pastors to temporarily suspend "the distribution of Holy Communion to the faithful via the chalice," according to a news release. Traditionally, wine is offered to all parishioners in a communal cup.

The archdiocese is also working to prevent disease at its schools, "including modifying classroom activities that involve physical contact," the release said.





