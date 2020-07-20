Archdiocese of St. Louis plans for students to be back in the classroom this fall

Students at Catholic schools across the St. Louis area will return to in-person learning, the archdiocese announced Monday

ST. LOUIS — Catholic schools plan to return to in-person learning this fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Monday morning.

"At this time, students, faculty and staff of more than 100 Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools — spanning 11 city/county jurisdictions — intend to return to campus buildings at the beginning of this upcoming school year contingent upon any new information disseminated over the next few weeks," the archdiocese said in a news release Monday.

Each individual school is developing its own plan based on location, enrollment numbers and building size and design, the archdiocese explained. However, all schools will follow guidelines from local governments and health departments. They’ll also follow social distancing and other health and safety measures.

"Schools will only return to campus buildings after executing thorough planning in order to deliver instructional, co-curricular, and faith formation programs within the context of social distancing/health/safety procedures, educational best practices, and mission-fulfillment," the archdiocese said.

Parents and students can expect to hear directly from their school’s administration about specific plans for reopening this fall.