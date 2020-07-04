ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis has extended the suspension of public Masses through the end of April.

Archbishop Robert Carlson made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, adding that his dispensation of Catholics’ obligation to attend Mass also will be extended through April 30.

The decision follows recommendations from health and government officials and falls in line with the current ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.

Parishes remain open for personal prayer and confessions. However, Catholics are still asked to follow social distancing standards.

Holy Week and Easter services will be live streamed by the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis and many other parishes in the St. Louis area. Streaming schedules and links can be found on the Archdiocese of St. Louis’ coronavirus website.

Read more: