Archdiocese of St. Louis to resume public Masses on May 18

Masses have been suspended in the archdiocese since March due to coronavirus concerns

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis will resume public Masses starting Monday, May 18.

In a news release from Archbishop Robert Carlson, the archdiocese announced it will begin public Masses on the same day St. Louis and St. Louis County begin their joint reopening plan.

“I am filled with the joy of this Easter season to be able to once again reunite our faithful in the celebration of public Masses, centered around the Eucharist given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ," Archbishop Carlson said in the statement.

Masses have been suspended in the archdiocese since March.

Parishes will be provided with more detailed guidelines early next week. It will include directives and guidelines that the statement said will need to be followed carefully by each parish in order to resume public Masses. The archdiocese will provided parishes with sanitation, hygiene and person protective equipment.

The general dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation will remain in place until further notice, the statement said.

The decision comes after the archdiocese worked with the archdiocesan Presbyteral Council, the Missouri bishops and civil authorities to come up with the guidelines.

Decisions are subject to change based on new data provided by health officials, according to the news release.