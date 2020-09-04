ST. LOUIS — All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis will continue distance learning through the rest of the school year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese made the announcement Thursday afternoon, just moments after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said all public and charter school buildings will be closed for the rest of the school year.

All in-person classes at Archdiocese elementary and high schools, including all grades pre-K through 12, will remain suspended through the school year. All extra-curricular activities and sporting events will be postponed or canceled. This includes graduation ceremonies.

“As with all decisions related to the COVID-19 crisis, this determination has been made following much consultation with archdiocesan leadership, and local and state officials, as well as deep discernment in prayer,” the Archdiocese said in a news release.

Archbishop Robert Carlson said this is the best decision to keep students, staff and everyone in the community safe and healthy.

Distance learning timelines for students are as follows:

Elementary schools: Distance learning will end on Friday, May 8. The last day of school for all Catholic elementary schools will be Wednesday, May 13.

High schools: Distance learning will end during the week of May 18-22. Specific end-dates will vary by school.

