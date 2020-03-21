ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese announced on Saturday that it will be suspending all public liturgies for Holy Week and for the foreseeable future.

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson of the Archdiocese of St. Louis made the decision at the recommendation of health and government officials.

Holy Week services will now be livestreamed and televised instead.

"All decisions regarding parish, school and archdiocesan workplace operations will continue to be determined by developments in the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area, as well as by the effects on each individual community," The Archdiocese said in a news release.

Those interested in observing the livestreamed and televised services should visit archstl.org

