Back-to-school guide: Social distancing, virtual learning, classroom safety

ST. LOUIS — This school year will look unlike any other as districts and families make difficult decisions in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We know there is uncertainty as parents, students, educators and staff members prepare to return to school, however that may look.

You can read the answers to the questions submitted below.

Why is it OK for kids to go to daycare but not to school?

In general, daycare centers have only a fraction of the number of students than some of our small schools. Because of this, there is much less risk of the virus spreading through a wide swath of the community. And, if there is an infection, contact tracing is easier to implement. That being said, daycare centers must implement the common preventative measures (as much as is possible with young learners) such as wearing face coverings, hand washing, social distancing, etc.

I am a primary elementary teacher returning to school soon. What recommendations do you have in regards to clothing/coverings in order to remain safe and healthy?

The best ways to slow the spread is social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands frequently. Despite indications that younger children do not spread COVID-19 as easily as adults and older children, teachers should remain vigilant. Additionally, teachers at all levels should make sure they are practicing mitigating practices when interacting with colleagues.

Is it possible to keep appropriate social distancing when classrooms have 30+ kids in them? Do kids not have to be 6 feet apart?

Current recommendation for social distancing by the CDC in a classroom is to maintain a 6-foot distance between students when feasible. When 6-foot separation is not likely to be maintained, additional mitigating efforts should be used such as barriers. Utilizing additional strategies that involve examining the layout of a classroom or reducing class sizes through a blended approach of virtual and in-person instruction can also allow for appropriate physical distancing.

My daughter works for a private school in St. Louis, her students will be only 3 feet apart in their classroom. I thought they must stay 6 feet apart. Can you tell me which is required?

There are no requirements around social distancing. However, the current recommendation for social distancing by the CDC is to maintain a 6-foot distance between students when feasible.

All three Mascoutah schools have 1,000 or more kids. Can my child truly be safe if every child is going to school? Can they truly make sure everything is wiped down, the bathrooms are wiped down throughout the day?

Every school in the region has a well-developed plan for maintaining cleanliness of buildings and surfaces, especially in high-touch areas. Implementation will need to be monitored to ensure that the procedures are being executed consistently so that routines are established and designed to keep students and staff safe.

If a school returns full time and a teacher does not feel safe at school, does that teacher give up their job or is the school district required to keep their position until it would be safe for the teacher to return to the classroom?

In some circumstances, a staff member might qualify for FMLA due to an underlying health condition. In situations where FMLA is not appropriate, staff members should work with their school district as most are offering a virtual option that a staff member may be able to work in and avoid face-to-face contact with students. Any staff member with concerns should work with their district leadership to determine what options are available.

As an academic aide working with small groups of young children (kindergarten thru second grade) and probably not able to socially distance (from the students), will a face shield be enough protection? Should I have the students wear a mask while with me?

When social distancing is not practical, a face mask should be utilized in addition to a face shield. It is recommended that any student not restricted by a health condition should also wear a face covering.

Is there any help for families with both parents working full time and their elementary school age children are going to full virtual, requiring one full-time working parent to be home with their children instead?

Each school district is developing its own systems of additional support. Parents should visit their school district’s website or contact their school leader to determine what additional supports are available.

Why can't teachers return to the classroom even if students do not? They could be virtual from their classroom and would provide real feedback on the safety of returning.

Most school districts are providing teachers an option to utilize their classroom when teaching on a virtual platform. Teachers should work with their school district to determine what procedures are needed if they are able to utilize their classroom for virtual instruction.

FHSD employee, mother of one student, and stakeholder here. Our main question surrounds infection. How many students, faculty and staff need to become infected in order for us to return to virtual instruction? How is our superintendent justifying going back five days a week in light of upwardly trending confirmed cases? There is real fear in our home.

All area school districts are offering virtual instruction for those who think that option is the best choice for their children and family. Some families are advocating for face-to-face instruction because they believe that is best for their children and family. All superintendents are attempting to meet the needs of their entire community.

With regards to staff, school districts are implementing mitigation procedures that have been suggested and vetted by local medical and health authorities. Following these procedures will reduce the spread of the virus. Additionally, no local health authority has mandated that schools not be in session.

Finally, for those school districts that have implemented a virtual model to start school, superintendents are working with local medical and health authorities to establish guidelines that can be used to determine when it is safe to return to face-to-face instruction for the majority of students. When finalized, these guidelines will be shared with the community.

Will colleges welcoming kids on campus have access to rapid results testing to test students before they even move into the dorms?

Availability of testing, especially with rapid results, has been a challenge across the country. Although, new testing capabilities are being developed as rapidly as possible. While COVID-19 testing may not be readily available to all college students, schools have developed protocols to ensure the safety of students. These protocols generally include daily symptom screening, mandatory face coverings, social distancing and hygiene practices.

What about the school bus drivers? We transport the kids to the schools. Are we thought about also? We see the kids before the teachers do. Windows will be open on warm days. Kids will be coughing, etc. We are at risk as much as anyone else. We shouldn't be forgotten about.

Bus drivers are an important part of the education community and school districts are including developing measures to help ensure their safety. One measure that will help protect everyone is wearing a face covering. Most school districts are mandating face coverings for both bus drivers and passengers.

How are they going to provide lunches for the students?

Lunch procedures will be different at each school building. When appropriate, schools will use the lunch room if social distancing and cohort grouping can be maintained. In the event they cannot be maintained, many schools will have students eat in their classroom. If a school is utilizing a virtual instructional setting, they will establish food distribution locations similar to those used in the spring and summer.

I'm an elementary school teacher and was wondering if I need to plan on changing clothes/shoes before entering my house at the end of a school day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the virus is thought mainly to spread from person to person. The CDC says it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. This is not considered the primary form of transmission, but health officials are still learning more about how this virus spreads. Changing clothing before interacting with other individuals does not appear on the CDC website as a recommendation for mitigating the spread of the virus.

How long can the virus live on books in classroom libraries? After a student is finished with a book, should it be placed in a box for a day? 72 hours? A week? Before other students may read that same book?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.

Why are plans in the region so different from one another — even among districts located in similar communities and serving similar demographics?

While school districts in the region are similar, there are many differences. For this reason, districts have been given the latitude to make decisions that best reflect the needs of their respective communities. Area superintendents have been regularly meeting (virtually) together for several months to learn from each other, share best practices and narrow down the specific recommendations that will work best for their respective districts. Additionally, superintendents have been meeting with local medical and health authorities to ensure their plans meet the expectations of these professionals.

What is being done to ensure educational equity for all students in St. Louis?

All school districts are implementing plans to meet the educational needs of the students within their districts. While this may look different in each district, plans to ensure educational equity for all students include providing electronic devices to students for online learning, providing wifi hotspots where needed, providing daycare services for working parents and making tutoring centers available for students needing assistance.

What are districts doing to ensure the safety of ALL stakeholders: students, families, AND all staff?

Area superintendents have been regularly meeting (virtually) together for several months to learn from each other, share best practices and narrow down the specific recommendations that will work best for their respective districts. Additionally, superintendents have been meeting with local medical and health authorities to ensure that their plans meet the expectations of these professionals.

School districts are implementing mitigation procedures that have been suggested and vetted by local medical and health authorities including the wearing of face masks, cleaning procedures and social distancing. Following these procedures will reduce the spread of the virus within any school building. All area school districts are offering a virtual instruction for those who think that option is the best choice for their children and family.

How are districts partnering with federal, state, and local leaders and organizations to meet urgent needs, such as: reliable access to wireless internet, tech training. nutritious meals, child supervision, mental health, and more?

District leaders are aware of the needs of the students they serve and services will vary from district to district based on the unique needs of their community. All districts, however, are taking measures to meet the needs of their students. Examples include meeting weekly with medical professionals and local health authorities, committing resources (or working with local businesses) to provide devices and internet access, delivering meals to students, providing training to teachers in best practices around delivering online instruction, providing childcare, establishing tutoring centers, etc.

Why are some districts requiring staff to work in buildings? If it is unsafe for students to return to buildings, how is it safe for staff?

Buildings will be safe as cleaning procedures are in place to ensure disinfecting of high-touch areas on a frequent basis and all school buildings regularly. The reason schools might not be appropriate for students and staff is the inability to socially distance, especially in light of the surge in cases in the area.

How will social distancing be enforced?

Districts will focus on educating and teaching students about the importance of social distance. Signage, physical classroom arrangement, engineered barriers and floor markings will assist in providing reinforcement of expectations.

What will classrooms look like this year?

Classrooms will have desks separated to reinforce distancing. There will be an emphasis on keeping students in cohorts as much as possible.

How will struggling schools get the funding they need to teach students virtually?

There are certainly increased costs associated with moving to virtual instruction. Bridging the digital divide is necessary in every school district. Resources from the CARES Act are specifically identified for schools to use for COVID-19-related expenditures. St. Louis County has provided PPE and other supplies to schools.

How can you prevent cheating when students are at home?

Academic integrity is important in both a physical and virtual setting. Districts are planning significant opportunities for synchronous teaching which allows teachers to evaluate and assess student knowledge and competencies in real time. There also are electronic resources which teachers and districts us to screen student work for plagiarism. This is an important area to consider as districts increase our virtual engagement with students. I’m certain there will be great ideas from teachers and schools to minimize this concern.

How will sport and extracurricular opportunities be impacted? There are many athletes and students who have worked their whole lives for a scholarship.

The impact on sports is an unfortunate situation for student athletes, parents and coaches. Each have worked hard to prepare for their sport and it is a disappointing situation. Unfortunately, it is difficult to conduct practices and competitive athletics in a distanced environment, which is one of the primary COVID-19 protocols.

What’s the importance of social interaction at different ages?

Students grow socially and emotionally from interacting with each other at every level. A student’s sense of self and well being is often reinforced through interactions with peers and adults.

If there is a positive case in a classroom, will everyone in that classroom quarantine for two weeks? If so, do they go to virtual learning?

These situations are case-specific and very dependent on the details of the situation. There is no singular response to this scenario. Contact tracing protocols will be implemented by the local health department and, in some cases, by the school district.

At what point would you close schools? 40% out?? Similar to flu numbers or just a few cases?

Decisions to close school are made in conjunction with local health department officials, collaboration with area school districts and monitoring of cases. There are no absolute metrics to close schools.

Why are some schools not requiring masks?

Districts are following the guidance of their local health departments. In many districts, the recommendations are being exceeded to promote the safest possible environment. Recommendations are based on a number of factors, including community spread numbers, the number of cases of COVID-19 and health department recommendations.

How long will they expect kids to spend doing online learning each day?

This will vary by age of student and content matter. Each school district will provide guidance and information regarding the expectations.

What will the virtual day look like for middle and high school children? Can you give me an outline of times expected online and work expected for each level?

This will vary by district. It will be important for parents to stay connected and review all communications from their local school.

Why even chance reopening schools right now?

It will depend on the area where the school is located in conjunction with guidance from local health officials.

What are you going to do to ensure [teachers’] safety? Will the district provide PPE for every single teacher for every single day?