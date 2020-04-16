ST. LOUIS — BackStoppers is assisting two St. Louis police officers who are battling COVID-19.

Both officers have been in the ICU for more than two weeks, according to a press release. Each officer will receive $10,000 to help with expenses and medical bills.

“This pandemic has placed a heavy burden on us all – especially our first responders who are serving on the front lines every day,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “This assistance will help them as they continue to recover from this life-threatening virus. These families and all first responders continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”

BackStoppers is accepting gifts of all amounts to support its mission in “assisting families of fallen and catastrophically-injured heroes.”

BackStoppers provides $2 million in assistance each year to 80 families, according to the release.

If you’d to donate to BackStoppers, click here.

