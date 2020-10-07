Balkan Treat Box closes until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

The restaurant said one of its employees was “possibly” exposed to someone with the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Balkan Treat Box announced it will be closing until further notice after one of its employees was "possibly" exposed to someone with COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.

The owners of the Webster Groves restaurant made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

“We learned that an employee was possibly exposed secondarily to a COVID-19 positive carrier over the 4th of July weekend,” they wrote. “We have decided that it’s in the best interests of our staff to close at this time until our employee has been tested and we have assessed the situation fully.”

They apologized for the inconvenience but said they feel that all precautionary measures should be taken “during these uncertain times.”

“We work closely with each other on a daily basis and because we are a no-contact restaurant we want to ensure that we secure the safety of our staff before moving forward with any further service,” they wrote on Instagram.

They said none of their employees have tested positive for the virus.

Balkan Treat Box is a nationally recognized restaurant that started as a food truck and expanded to a brick and mortar location in 2019 St. Louis County.

This year, co-owner Loryn Nalic was named a semifinalist in the “Best Chef: Midwest” category of the James Beard Awards.