Need a COVID test? Head to Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS — Add Ballpark Village to the list of sites where St. Louisans can get tested for COVID-19 during the week.

The popular downtown hangout spot first launched a testing clinic back in November to coincide with the testing or vaccination requirements at Enterprise Center. Ballpark Village was a place where Blues fans could get tested before going to a game.

Now, the site is expanding hours.

Ballpark Village will be open for COVID-19 testing weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site also is adding extra hours around Blues games. The hours will extend to game time for Blues home games during the week, and the center will be open four hours before puck drop for all home weekend games.

Ballpark Village officials said the expanded hours are a direct response to the public health need in St. Louis. COVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing since the holiday week, fueled by the new and highly contagious omicron variant.

“Our original intent was around doing our part to help people get back to a place of enjoying live events and entertainment in a safe way, but the need has shifted,” said Mike LaMartina, CEO of Ballpark Village. “We are happy to provide a convenient and accessible location for the residents, employees and visitors of downtown St. Louis who need access to COVID testing.”

Tests are free and open to the public. No appointments are required and they’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rapid test results will be available about 20 minutes after swabbing.

The expanded hours begin Wednesday, Jan. 5. Ballpark Village officials did not give an end date for the new hours.

The clinic is run in partnership with the Center for Covid Control.