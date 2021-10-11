Ballpark Village offering free rapid COVID-19 tests for people going to Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre

If you need a negative test to get into Enterprise Center or the Stifel Theatre, people now have a fast and free option

ST. LOUIS — Vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test are required to get into the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre for events. Now you won’t have to go far to get a last-minute test free of charge.

Ballpark Village is teaming with Empire City Laboratories to provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests for people planning to attend events at either venue. The new testing site will be on the north side of Ballpark Village.

The clinic will be operational for the first time on Thursday, ahead of the Blues’ game against the Nashville Predators.

Organizers said people will self-administer a nasal swab under the supervision of a trained health professional. Organizers say they just want to keep the large, popular venues safe for fans as the pandemic continues.

"The results come back in about 15 minutes and anything inconclusive they can obviously send off,” said Mike LaMartina, the chief operating officer at Ballpark Village. “It's a very seamless process. There's no preregistration process required. People can show up and it starts at least four hours prior before any event starts."