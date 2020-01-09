Bank of America donates 100K masks to St. Louis Urban League

"Organizations like the Urban League have provided essential resources to communities facing the most need"

ST. LOUIS — Bank of America has partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to provide personal protective equipment to underserved communities across the St. Louis area.

“The health and safety of our St. Louis employees, clients and community remains our top priority during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Marilyn Bush, Bank of America St. Louis market president. “One of the ways we continue to help is by working with local partners to identify and distribute PPE masks to the most vulnerable populations, such as low-to-moderate income families unable to acquire proper masks and communities of color.”

Bank of America donated 100,000 masks to the Urban League to be distributed through various programs, including weekly food distribution and back-to-school events.

The donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America to distribute nearly 4 million PPE masks to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The effort is part of the organization’s $1 billion, four-year commitment of support to help local communities “address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic,” the release stated.