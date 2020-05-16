Customers rallying for Maryland Heights bar worried it might not survive pandemic

Over the years, Lynda Lou's bar has done its fair share of fundraisers. Now, its customers are stepping up in the bar's time of need

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A popular St. Louis County bar known for its fundraising efforts is now in need of help. Like many other businesses struggling, it is closed by COVID-19, and now the bar doesn't think it will survive the pandemic.

"It's been hard. It's been a rough couple of months," Lynda James, owner of Lynda Lou's said.



James said her beloved Maryland Heights bar is now on the brink of closing.

She has been unable to get a small business loan, and has no kitchen to provide curbside meals.



"It hit me later on. I didn't realize how much outflow I actually had but yea it's hit me kind of hard lately," James said.



But luckily for James, what goes around comes around.



"We've done a lot of fundraisers. We've done it for local people who have either passed away or are sick. We've done a suicide ride. We've done a lot," James said.

And now, the community is rallying around her.



"I cried. I feel bad that I have to have this done for me," James said. "I guess it's the kind of thing where they shouldn't have to help me out. They're the ones that come and support me, but they all came together and they've done a great job."



Her customers started a fundraiser to help bar bear the brunt of the pandemic.

"It's been nice it makes me feel good that they're all behind me even though I hate that it had to come to this," James said.