CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The temporary closure of Bayer's Creve Coeur campus due to the "possible exposure" of an employee to coronavirus is coming to an end, the company announced Wednesday.

The multi-national company first notified workers about the possible exposure Sunday night and confirmed the news in a statement Monday afternoon. On Wednesday, Bayer said the employee's results came back negative.

While employees were away, the campus was thoroughly cleaned.

On Monday, the company also closed its sites in Whippany and Morristown, New Jersey. Wednesday's message did not say if those campuses would reopen.

The full statement is as follows:

Based on new information we have this afternoon, we’re pleased to share that the U.S. Country Leadership Team (CLT) decided to reopen our Creve Coeur, MO, office, including the St. Louis Child Development Center.

This decision is consistent with guidance and our original reason for closing the site, which was based on direct known exposure and out of an abundance of caution. It’s now been confirmed that the employee in the Creve Coeur site tested negative. Those with whom this employee was in contact while on site also continue to show no symptoms. There continue to be no confirmed cases of coronavirus for any of our U.S. employees.

We have implemented and will continue enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the site as a proactive precautionary step to continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.

