Beating the odds: 89-year-old Florissant woman with underlying health conditions recovers from COVID-19

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Dr. Alex Garza from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force broke the news Friday that the St. Louis area hit a milestone.

"As of today, we have discharged 1,034 COVID-19 patients from our area hospitals to home. All of you play a part in helping our community get to this really important milestone and for saving lives," Dr. Garza said.

Each and every one of these patients showed the strength and perseverance to fight for one more day.

89-year-old Gladys Herrara from Florissant is among this list of discharged patients.

This video shows the moment Herrara was discharged after beating COVID-19.

Her daughter, also named Gladys, said to see this moment is a miracle.

"She is very fragile medical wise. She has congestive heart failure. She has stage 4 kidney disease and high blood pressure and cholestoral," her daughter said.

Herrara has multiple health concerns, so after having issues breathing, she was rushed to Christian Hospital.

"When the nurse told me she was positive for COVID, that’s when I basically freaked out because I was wondering about all her underlying issues," her daughter said.

The Peruvian native doesn't speak English, which raised concerns for her daughter because of the language barrier.

But even with many obstacles in the way, that didn't stop her daughter from making sure her mom was making it, one day at a time. Her daughter facetimed her daily, filling her with hope and inspiration.

"I was telling her I loved her and needed her in my life. I think that kept her going," her daughter said.

Her daughter believes it was also prayers that brought a boost into mom's fight against COVID-19.

Herrara is just one of the 1000+ patients discharged from the St. Louis region. One of the lucky ones, to call herself a survivor.